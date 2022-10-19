Update: Death toll from Russia's Oct. 18 attack on Kyiv rises to 3
October 18, 2022 4:12 pm
The victims were employees of the critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv hit by Russian troops, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The critical infrastructure site suffered significant damage; the restoration works are ongoing, according to Klitschko.
Russian morning strikes at the power supply facility in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district led to power and water outages on the city’s left bank, leaving nearly 50,000 people without electricity.
