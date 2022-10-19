Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, October 19, 2022

Update: Death toll from Russia's Oct. 18 attack on Kyiv rises to 3

October 18, 2022 4:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The victims were employees of the critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv hit by Russian troops, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The critical infrastructure site suffered significant damage; the restoration works are ongoing, according to Klitschko.

Russian morning strikes at the power supply facility in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district led to power and water outages on the city’s left bank, leaving nearly 50,000 people without electricity.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok