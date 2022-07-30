Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
UN ready to investigate attack that killed 50 Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka.

July 30, 2022 6:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Russian state news agency reported, citing Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman of the United Nations Secretary-General, that the UN is ready to send a group of experts to investigate the Olenivka penal colony attack in the Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast. 

“In connection with the recent tragedy in the Olenivka prison, we are ready to send a team of experts capable of conducting an investigation with the permission of the parties," Haq said. 

Russian Defense Ministry published the names of 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed, and 73 injured in the attack on July 28. Ukraine says that Russia attacked the camp, where the captive defenders of Mariupol were held and awaiting a prisoner exchange. Russia blames Ukraine for the attack on the camp.

