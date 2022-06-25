Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 16, 2022 8:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has announced that over 2.5 million Ukrainians have returned to their home country since late February, while over 5 million of Ukrainians registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe as of June 14. At least 7.5 million people have left Ukraine due to Russia's invasion, the agency said.

