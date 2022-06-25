UN: Nearly 2.5 million people have returned to Ukraine since end of February.
June 16, 2022 8:57 am
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has announced that over 2.5 million Ukrainians have returned to their home country since late February, while over 5 million of Ukrainians registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe as of June 14. At least 7.5 million people have left Ukraine due to Russia's invasion, the agency said.