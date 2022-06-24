Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUN has evidence of Russian use of cluster munitions.

March 11, 2022 9:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
UN has evidence of Russian use of cluster munitions. According to the spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN has received "credible reports of several cases of Russian forces using cluster munitions, including in populated areas." The statement mentions the use of cluster bombs in an incident which killed 4 civilians at the Central City Hospital in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 24, and their repeated use in Kharkiv.

