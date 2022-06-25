UN: 10,403 civilian casualties in Ukraine as a result of Russia's war
June 23, 2022 7:04 pm
The UN's human rights agency as of June 22 confirmed 4,662 deaths and 5,803 injuries to civilians in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24. At least 320 children were killed and 479 were injured. The actual figures may be much higher because information from some places where intense hostilities are taking place is delayed, and many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.