externalUkrainian TV camera operator killed in combat during liberation of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 11:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksiy Yurchenko, a cameraman for the Priamy television channel, enlisted in the Ukrainian army at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Alongside years of experience as a camera operator, Yurchenko had previously fought in the Donbas in 2015-2016.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
