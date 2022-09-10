Ukrainian TV camera operator killed in combat during liberation of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast
September 10, 2022 11:05 am
Oleksiy Yurchenko, a cameraman for the Priamy television channel, enlisted in the Ukrainian army at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Alongside years of experience as a camera operator, Yurchenko had previously fought in the Donbas in 2015-2016.
