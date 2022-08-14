The Antonivsky Bridge across the Dnipro River was hit early on Aug. 14, according to Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's Operational Command South. The bridge has been hit repeatedly by the Ukrainian army, making it difficult for Russian troops to cross the river. Ukrainian forces also attacked a railway bridge in Kherson and a bridge near the town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, Humeniuk said.



