August 14, 2022 by The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Antonivsky Bridge across the Dnipro River was hit early on Aug. 14, according to Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's Operational Command South. The bridge has been hit repeatedly by the Ukrainian army, making it difficult for Russian troops to cross the river. Ukrainian forces also attacked a railway bridge in Kherson and a bridge near the town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, Humeniuk said. 


