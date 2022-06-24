Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 20, 2022 4:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree that combined nationwide TV channels into one platform. “It’s important that the country has a unified information policy” under martial law, said the president's office, adding that no channels will be disconnected. Earlier, four Ukrainian TV channels  - ICTV, 1+1, Inter and Ukraina - united their broadcasting. Opposition lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytsky, owner of Espresso TV channel, said the decree is "illegal and unfair."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
