Ukrainian military destroys Russian equipment, ammunition depots in southern Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
July 13, 2022 4:03 am
Operational Command “South” reported on July 12 that it killed 30 Russian soldiers and destroyed two ammunition depots, one 122-mm howitzer, Uragan multiple rocket launcher, and four armored and military vehicles. Russian fighter jets tried to repel one of the attacks on an ammunition depot by firing missiles at the Ukrainian Air Force planes. Ukrainian aviation had no losses, but Russian missiles killed a civilian in Bashtanka and destroyed a boiler house, Ukraine's military said.