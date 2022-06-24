Makhov, a veteran and esteemed war reporter, joined Ukraine’s Armed Forces when Russia began its invasion in February. He was killed near Izium, Kharkiv Oblast on May 4. Makhov was a reporter for Ukrainian TV channels Dom and Ukraina. President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences in a televised address: “Eternal memory to him and all our heroes who gave their lives for Ukraine.”