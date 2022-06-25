Ukrainian intelligence says it obtained detailed specs of Crimean Bridge linking peninsula with Russia
June 16, 2022 11:07 pm
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate reported that the obtained documents contain detailed technical information about the bridge. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov guaranteed the security of the bridge. The bridge has been identified as a key target for Ukrainian forces as it is key for Russian logistics.