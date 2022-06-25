Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian intelligence says it obtained detailed specs of Crimean Bridge linking peninsula with Russia

June 16, 2022 11:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate reported that the obtained documents contain detailed technical information about the bridge. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov guaranteed the security of the bridge. The bridge has been identified as a key target for Ukrainian forces as it is key for Russian logistics.

