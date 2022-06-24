Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian plane bombing the city
This item is part of our running news digest
March 22, 2022 6:52 pm
The plane was taken down by Ukrainian military at 4:45 p.m. on March 22, Mariupol City Council reports.
