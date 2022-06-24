Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainian forces shoot down Russian plane bombing the city

This item is part of our running news digest

March 22, 2022 6:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The plane was taken down by Ukrainian military at 4:45 p.m. on March 22, Mariupol City Council reports.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
