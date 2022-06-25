Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalUkraine’s military: Russian troops storm Sievierodonetsk, force Ukrainian troops from city center.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 13, 2022 8:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on June 13 that active hostilities continue as Russia achieves “partial success” in Sievierodonetsk. In the direction of Donetsk Oblast, Russia’s main goal is reportedly to encircle Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, as well as to cut off Bakhmut from supplies. In Kharkiv, Russian forces are attempting to conduct defensive operations, preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok