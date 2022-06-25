The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on June 13 that active hostilities continue as Russia achieves “partial success” in Sievierodonetsk. In the direction of Donetsk Oblast, Russia’s main goal is reportedly to encircle Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, as well as to cut off Bakhmut from supplies. In Kharkiv, Russian forces are attempting to conduct defensive operations, preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.