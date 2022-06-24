Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 9, 2022 8:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Armed Forces stated via Facebook on April 9 that Russian forces are continuing to carry out an assault eastward, “in order to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblast.” Head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai reported that the number of victims due to Russia’s shelling of residential areas in Severodonetsk have yet to be confirmed.

