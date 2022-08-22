Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 22, 2022
President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Andriy Melnyk on July 9, a week after he gave an interview in which he defended nationalist leader Stepan Bandera, who collaborated with Nazi Germany and fell out with the Nazis in different periods. The diplomat has been vocal in his appeals for more assistance from Germany, particularly military aid and heavy weapons. 

