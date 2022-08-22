Ukraine's controversial ambassador to Germany to leave his post on Oct. 14.
August 22, 2022 2:13 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Andriy Melnyk on July 9, a week after he gave an interview in which he defended nationalist leader Stepan Bandera, who collaborated with Nazi Germany and fell out with the Nazis in different periods. The diplomat has been vocal in his appeals for more assistance from Germany, particularly military aid and heavy weapons.