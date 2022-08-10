Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the air force, said that Russia had Sukhoi Su-24, Sukhoi Su-30, Ilyushin Il-76, and other airplanes at the Saky airfield in Novofedorivka, Crimea. An aviation ammunition depot was hit, he said. A series of major explosions took place at the airfield on Aug. 9, injuring at least 14 people and killing one. Russia claimed that no attack on the airfield took place, and Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied its participation. However, analysts say the explosions were most likely caused by a Ukrainian attack.







