According to Yury Ihnat, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force Command, Russia launched eight missiles from the Caspian Sea using Tupolev Tu-160, a supersonic heavy bomber, on the evening of Aug. 2. Russia targeted southern, central and western Ukrainian oblasts. Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesperson for the Odesa Oblast State Administration, said that four X-type cruise missiles, X-101 and X-555, were shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast. One of the missiles hit Lviv Oblast.