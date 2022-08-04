Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 2, 2022 8:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Yury Ihnat, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force Command, Russia launched eight missiles from the Caspian Sea using Tupolev Tu-160, a supersonic heavy bomber, on the evening of Aug. 2. Russia targeted southern, central and western Ukrainian oblasts. Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesperson for the Odesa Oblast State Administration, said that four X-type cruise missiles, X-101 and X-555, were shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast. One of the missiles hit Lviv Oblast.

