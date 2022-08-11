Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine resumes transit of Russian oil to Hungary, Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 11, 2022
On Aug.4, Ukraine's pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta halted the transit of oil to refineries in Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic because Russia's state-owned pipeline operator Transneft failed to make a monthly prepayment of about $15 million for using the pipeline. On Aug. 10, the fee was paid by Hungarian oil company MOL, and the oil flow was resumed.

