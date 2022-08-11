Ukraine resumes transit of Russian oil to Hungary, Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline.
August 11, 2022 11:08 pm
On Aug.4, Ukraine's pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta halted the transit of oil to refineries in Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic because Russia's state-owned pipeline operator Transneft failed to make a monthly prepayment of about $15 million for using the pipeline. On Aug. 10, the fee was paid by Hungarian oil company MOL, and the oil flow was resumed.