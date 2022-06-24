Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine proposes G7 create 'Organization of Grain Exporting Countries' to respond to food security threats

This item is part of our running news digest

May 16, 2022 8:24 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Minister of Agriculture Mykola Solsky at a G7 conference of ministers in Germany suggested the creation of an organization of major grain-exporting countries in the world to respond to threats to food security, in particular from Russia. Solsky said that due to the blockade of Ukrainian seaports, over 27 million tons of agricultural products have not entered global markets.

