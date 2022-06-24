Ukraine proposes G7 create 'Organization of Grain Exporting Countries' to respond to food security threats
This item is part of our running news digest
May 16, 2022 8:24 am
Ukraine's Minister of Agriculture Mykola Solsky at a G7 conference of ministers in Germany suggested the creation of an organization of major grain-exporting countries in the world to respond to threats to food security, in particular from Russia. Solsky said that due to the blockade of Ukrainian seaports, over 27 million tons of agricultural products have not entered global markets.