Ukraine destroys Russian echelon in Kherson Obast with HIMARS
This item is part of our running news digest
July 31, 2022 8:36 pm
According to Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesperson for the Odesa Oblast State Administration, Ukraine’s military hit a 40-car train transporting Russian troops, equipment, and ammunition from Crimea with U.S.-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers overnight on July 31. Bratchuk said that around 80 Russian soldiers were killed and around 200 injured as a result of the attack.