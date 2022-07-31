Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 31, 2022 8:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesperson for the Odesa Oblast State Administration, Ukraine’s military hit a 40-car train transporting Russian troops, equipment, and ammunition from Crimea with U.S.-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers overnight on July 31. Bratchuk said that around 80 Russian soldiers were killed and around 200 injured as a result of the attack.

