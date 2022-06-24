Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine destroys 10 Russian aerial targets.

April 26, 2022 2:29 am
Yuriy Ignat, a Ukrainian air force spokesman, said Russia lost three airplanes, three cruise missiles and four UAVs.

