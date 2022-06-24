Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUK spy chief: Russia could launch cyber attacks against countries that support Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 31, 2022 7:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Head of Britain’s GCHQ spy service Jeremy Fleming said on March 31 that observations indicate that “Russia’s cyber actors are looking for targets in the countries that oppose their actions” in Ukraine. Fleming also noted the potential for spillover effects from Russia’s “sustained” disruptions of Ukrainian government and military systems on surrounding countries.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok