UK spy chief: Russia could launch cyber attacks against countries that support Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 31, 2022 7:27 am
Head of Britain’s GCHQ spy service Jeremy Fleming said on March 31 that observations indicate that “Russia’s cyber actors are looking for targets in the countries that oppose their actions” in Ukraine. Fleming also noted the potential for spillover effects from Russia’s “sustained” disruptions of Ukrainian government and military systems on surrounding countries.