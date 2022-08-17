UK intellligence: Russia likely to be increasingly concerned over explosions in Crimea.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 17, 2022 10:41 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russia and Ukraine acknowledge that an ammunition dump exploded near Dzhankoi in Russian-occupied Crimea on Aug. 16, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense reported. The cause of the explosions and the damages are yet to be clarified. Dzhankoi is a strategic road and rail junction that plays a major role in supplying Russia in southern Ukraine,