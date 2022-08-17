Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
UK intellligence: Russia likely to be increasingly concerned over explosions in Crimea.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 17, 2022 by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia and Ukraine acknowledge that an ammunition dump exploded near Dzhankoi in Russian-occupied Crimea on Aug. 16, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense reported. The cause of the explosions and the damages are yet to be clarified. Dzhankoi is a strategic road and rail junction that plays a major role in supplying Russia in southern Ukraine, 

