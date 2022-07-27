Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 23, 2022 12:09 pm
However, Russia has conducted repair works and as of July 22, the bridge was “almost certainly open to some traffic,” according to the July 23 intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry. The ministry said that it has not been possible to verify claims by Ukrainian officials that “Russia is preparing to construct an alternative, military pontoon bridge across the Dnipro River.” “The Russian army prioritizes maintaining its military bridging capability, but any attempt to construct a crossing of the Dnipro would be a very high-risk operation,” the ministry said.

