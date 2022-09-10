UK intelligence: Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast took Russia by surprise
September 10, 2022 10:17 am
Russian forces in the occupied city of Izium are increasingly isolated, as Ukrainian units threaten to capture the key city of Kupiansk, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its daily report on Sept. 9. The capture of Kupiansk "would be a significant blow to Russia because it sits on supply routes to the Donbas front line."
