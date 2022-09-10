Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 10, 2022

externalUK intelligence: Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast took Russia by surprise

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 10:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian forces in the occupied city of Izium are increasingly isolated, as Ukrainian units threaten to capture the key city of Kupiansk, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its daily report on Sept. 9. The capture of Kupiansk "would be a significant blow to Russia because it sits on supply routes to the Donbas front line."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok