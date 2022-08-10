The formation, called the 3rd Army Corps (3 AC), is based out of Mulino, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. Recruitment is open to men up to 50 years old and with only middle-school education. “A Russian army corps typically consists of 15,000 - 20,000 troops, but it will probably be difficult for Russia to bring 3 AC up to this strength, given very limited levels of popular enthusiasm for volunteering for combat in Ukraine,” the ministry added.



