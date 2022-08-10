Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK intelligence: Russia establishes new ground forces formation to wage war in Ukraine.

August 10, 2022 10:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The formation, called the 3rd Army Corps (3 AC), is based out of Mulino, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. Recruitment is open to men up to 50 years old and with only middle-school education. “A Russian army corps typically consists of 15,000 - 20,000 troops, but it will probably be difficult for Russia to bring 3 AC up to this strength, given very limited levels of popular enthusiasm for volunteering for combat in Ukraine,” the ministry added. 

