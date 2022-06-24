Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Intelligence: Bridgehead near Lyman would give Russia advantage in next phase of Donbas offensive.

May 28, 2022 10:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the latest intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, is "strategically important" since it has a major railway junction, along with access to important rail and road bridges over the Siverskyi Donets River. Russian forces are likely to prioritize forcing a crossing of the river in the coming days, the ministry said, while their main effort likely remains 40 kilometers to the east, around the Sievierodonetsk pocket.

