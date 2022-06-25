U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned the June 9 ruling by the Russian-installed court in the occupied Donetsk that sentenced three foreign fighters who were defending Ukraine, including two U.K. citizens, to death. She said: “This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy.” Robert Jenrick, a former Conservative cabinet minister, urged Truss not to let Russia “get away with it.” Jenrick called for the Russian ambassador to be summoned to the Foreign Office for "this most egregious breach of the Geneva Convention." "This disgusting Soviet-era style show trial is the latest reminder of the depravity of Putin’s regime,” he said.