Stoltenberg: Ukraine’s success in Lyman shows its ability to push back Russian forces

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the recapture of the town in Donetsk Oblast shows that the Ukrainians are making progress due to their "courage, bravery, and skills," as well as the advanced weapons provided by the U.S. and other allies.

Lyman, a town with a prewar population of about 22,000 people, serves as a key regional logistics hub. It was liberated by the Ukrainian military on Oct. 1.

On the following day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the town was "fully cleared" of Russian forces.