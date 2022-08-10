State of emergency declared in Russian-occupied Crimea following explosions at Russian airbase.

According to Russian media, the Kremlin proxies in the Russian-annexed peninsula claimed that 14 people were injured and one killed in the explosions in Novofedorivka on Aug. 9. Sixty-two buildings and 20 commercial facilities were reportedly damaged by the explosions.

A series of loud blasts were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase in the western part of occupied Crimea in the late afternoon on Aug. 9, according to multiple reports by media and locals.

Russia claimed that no attack on the airfield took place, and called it an accident.

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the President's Office, said that Ukraine wasn't responsible for the attack.