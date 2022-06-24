Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalSecurity Service publishes video of pro-Kremlin politician Medvedchuk asking to be exchanged for Mariupol residents, defenders.

April 18, 2022 1:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In a video published by the Security Service, Viktor Medvedchuk asks Russian President Vladimir Putin to take him to Russia in return for a safe passage for residents of besieged Mariupol and the Ukrainian soldiers defending the city. Putin’s ally Medvedchuk was captured on April 12 after he escaped from house arrest in late February.

