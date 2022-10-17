Scholz, Biden say Russia’s nuclear threats ‘irresponsible’.
October 10, 2022 12:46 am
U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory during a phone call on Oct. 9, according to the White House. The German government said in its statement that the leaders criticized the Kremlin’s latest nuclear threats and agreed a nuclear strike would have dire consequences for Russia.
