externalScholz, Biden say Russia’s nuclear threats ‘irresponsible’.

October 10, 2022 12:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory during a phone call on Oct. 9, according to the White House. The German government said in its statement that the leaders criticized the Kremlin’s latest nuclear threats and agreed a nuclear strike would have dire consequences for Russia. 






