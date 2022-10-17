Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia's Defense Ministry claims 200,000 men already conscripted for war in Ukraine.

October 4, 2022 2:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia has fulfilled plans for its “partial mobilization” by more than two-thirds, conscripting 200,000 personnel, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported on Oct. 4, citing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that over 2,000 Russian soldiers have called them to surrender in the past few weeks.

As people’s dissatisfaction with conscription measures is growing, Russian police intensify the training of new "special purpose" units to curb possible anti-mobilization protests, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

On Sept. 21, Shoigu claimed only 5,937 Russian soldiers had died in Ukraine while 90% of those injured were "cured and back in the army." According to Ukraine’s General Staff, however, Russia had lost 60,800 troops in Ukraine as of Oct. 4.

