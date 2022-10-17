Russia’s attacks kill 5 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 17
September 18, 2022 9:36 am
Two people were killed in Bakhmut, two more in Vuhledar, and one person was killed in Heorhiivka, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. According to the official, 18 people were injured in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 17.
