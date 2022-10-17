Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 18, 2022 9:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Two people were killed in Bakhmut, two more in Vuhledar, and one person was killed in Heorhiivka, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. According to the official, 18 people were injured in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 17.

