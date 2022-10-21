Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia's attacks kill 2 in Donetsk Oblast, injure 3 in Zaporizhzhia

October 21, 2022 10:26 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed two people and wounded one in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Oct. 21. Nine more civilians killed by Russian troops during the occupation have been found in liberated Lyman and Novoselivka, according to Kyrylenko.

Russia also hit Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles in the morning on Oct. 21, injuring three people and damaging a residential building, a school, and critical infrastructure sites, said Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh.

Russia also struck Kupiansk, Vovchansk, and several other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people, according to the oblast governor, Oleh Syniehubov. In the morning, Russian troops carried out a missile attack at an industrial enterprise in the city of Kharkiv, wounding six people.

In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched at least three missiles, carried out 24 airstrikes, and shelled over 15 settlements, according to the General Staff.

