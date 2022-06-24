Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian shelling wounds 2 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 19, 2022 11:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three houses were destroyed and 24 damaged, Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional council reported on May 19.

