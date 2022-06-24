Russian shelling wounds 2 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 19, 2022 11:50 pm
Three houses were destroyed and 24 damaged, Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional council reported on May 19.
This item is part of our running news digest
Three houses were destroyed and 24 damaged, Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional council reported on May 19.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.