Russian propaganda's latest invention: Ukraine is "developing biological weapons" and using birds to deliver viruses.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 10, 2022 5:55 pm
Russia’s state media RIA Novosti cites its Defense Ministry spreading false claims that the Kremlin forces have “exposed” a secret project where a flu strain was being developed in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa's laboratories. Moscow says that Ukraine intends to distribute new viruses in Russia through bats and migratory birds.