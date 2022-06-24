Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian propaganda's latest invention: Ukraine is "developing biological weapons" and using birds to deliver viruses.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 10, 2022 5:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia’s state media RIA Novosti cites its Defense Ministry spreading false claims that the Kremlin forces have “exposed” a secret project where a flu strain was being developed in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa's laboratories. Moscow says that Ukraine intends to distribute new viruses in Russia through bats and migratory birds.

