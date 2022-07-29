Russian missile attack hits school, residential buildings in Mykolaiv.
July 28, 2022 12:29 pm
According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, one of the city’s schools was “almost totally destroyed” by the Russian missile strike on the morning of July 28. Other missiles hit the pumping station of Mykolaiv’s Shipbuilding University, Sienkevych said. According to the mayor, two multi-story buildings were damaged and one person was injured.