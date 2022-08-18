Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 18, 2022

externalRussian media: Russia transfers MiG-31 aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles close to Lithuania, Poland

This item is part of our running news digest

August 18, 2022 3:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian state-controlled news agency TASS reported on Aug. 18 citing the country’s Defense Ministry that three Mikoyan MiG-31 interceptor aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles have been relocated to the Chkalovsk airfield located in the city of Kaliningrad, which borders Lithuania and Poland. Russia used Kinzhal missiles — the newest type of air-to-surface missiles that it has in its arsenal — in its attack on Vinnytsia Oblast on Aug. 7, according to the Air Force of Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok