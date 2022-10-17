Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian media: Putin signs 'documents' on formally annexing 15% of Ukraine's territory.

October 5, 2022 12:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Vladimir Putin has signed four federal laws to try to formalize the illegal annexation of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. He also signed the relevant "documents" on ratification.

The borders of "the new subjects" will be determined by the borders that "existed on the day of their acceptance into the Russian Federation," according to Russian-controlled news agency TASS.

On Oct. 3, the Russian parliament unanimously rubber-stamped the illegal annexation following its approval by Russia's Constitutional Court.

On Sept. 30, Putin signed "treaties" to illegally annex Ukraine's four oblasts after staging sham referendums in the areas.

The United Nations, the U.S. and other Western countries have opposed Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian territories.

