Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussian media Meduza releases video showing civilians killed in Bucha during Russian occupation.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 8, 2022 6:44 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Meduza obtained drone footage of the city of Bucha with metadata from March 23-30 that shows dead bodies and Russian military equipment. Meduza obtained the footage from Russian nationalist Sergei “Botsman” Korotkikh, whose group is fighting on the side of Ukraine and who claims his fighters were regularly filming Russian positions in the area.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok