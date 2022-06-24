Russian media Meduza releases video showing civilians killed in Bucha during Russian occupation.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 8, 2022 6:44 am
Meduza obtained drone footage of the city of Bucha with metadata from March 23-30 that shows dead bodies and Russian military equipment. Meduza obtained the footage from Russian nationalist Sergei “Botsman” Korotkikh, whose group is fighting on the side of Ukraine and who claims his fighters were regularly filming Russian positions in the area.