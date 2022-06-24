Russian government refuses to participate in ICJ hearings on Ukraine

Russian government refuses to participate in the ICJ hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures presented by Ukraine.

On Feb. 26, Ukraine filed an application instituting proceedings against the Russian Federation before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Among others, Ukraine requested indication of provisional measures, e.g. suspension of the military operations commenced by the Russian Federation against Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Public hearings on provisional measures were supposed to take place on March 7-8, with Ukraine providing its oral arguments on March 7, followed by Russia on March 8.

However, Russian government refused to participate in the ICJ hearings. The court proceeds with the hearing without Russia participation.