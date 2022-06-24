Russian forces lose two more high-ranking officers.
March 29, 2022 7:27 am
According to the Skhid (East) operational and tactical group of Ukraine's Armed Forces, a commander and chief of Staff of the 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 58th Army of the Russian Ground Forces were killed on March 28. The group presented evidence in the form of epaulets, stripes, and nametags taken from the deceased servicemen which was published on their Facebook page.