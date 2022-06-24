Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 29, 2022 7:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Skhid (East) operational and tactical group of Ukraine's Armed Forces, a commander and chief of Staff of the 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 58th Army of the Russian Ground Forces were killed on March 28. The group presented evidence in the form of epaulets, stripes, and nametags taken from the deceased servicemen which was published on their Facebook page.

