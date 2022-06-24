Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian forces completely destroy 651, partially damage almost 4,000 homes since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

March 22, 2022 7:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an interview with Ukrinform news agency on March 21, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Roman Prymush said the numbers reflect houses damaged since February 24. These figures do not include houses damaged in the temporarily-occupied territories or that could not be assessed due to risk of endangerment.

