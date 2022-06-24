Russian forces completely destroy 651, partially damage almost 4,000 homes since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 22, 2022 7:19 am
In an interview with Ukrinform news agency on March 21, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Roman Prymush said the numbers reflect houses damaged since February 24. These figures do not include houses damaged in the temporarily-occupied territories or that could not be assessed due to risk of endangerment.