Russian attack on residential building in Kyiv also hit kindergarten

June 26, 2022 12:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko reported that the Russian missile strike on Kyiv damaged not only a nine-story building in Shevchenkivskyi District but also a kindergarten nearby on June 26. No casualties have been reported from the kindergarten. According to the State Emergency Service, the attack on the residential building killed at least one person, and four were hospitalized.

