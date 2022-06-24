Russian army imposes illegal curfew, banns protests, and arms in occupied cities. Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA obtained a photograph of an address of a so-called Russian commandant to the residents of Nova Kakhovka, Tavriysk, and Kakhovka, Russia-occupied cities in Kherson Oblast. According to the document, people are banned from unauthorised gatherings, spreading information about the Russian army movements, selling and using arms. Those who do not obey will de held accountable, the document reads.