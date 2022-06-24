Russia shells residential buildings in Luhansk Oblast after Ukrainian authorities urge civilians to evacuate.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 6, 2022 5:01 pm
As a result, 10 high-rise buildings were on fire in Sievierodonetsk on April 6, according to Luhansk Oblast governor Serhiy Haidai. The number of casualties is unknown yet. Russian forces also fired at a factory shop in Lysychansk and a building in Rubizhne. Earlier, Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk urged residents of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts to evacuate, warning that further Russian bombardments could cut off evacuation corridors.