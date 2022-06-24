Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia shells residential buildings in Luhansk Oblast after Ukrainian authorities urge civilians to evacuate.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 6, 2022 5:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
As a result, 10 high-rise buildings were on fire in Sievierodonetsk on April 6, according to Luhansk Oblast governor Serhiy Haidai. The number of casualties is unknown yet. Russian forces also fired at a factory shop in Lysychansk and a building in Rubizhne. Earlier, Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk urged residents of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts to evacuate, warning that further Russian bombardments could cut off evacuation corridors.

