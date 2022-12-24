Russia shells Kherson, kills civilian
December 13, 2022 4:53 am
On Dec. 12, Russian troops shelled Kherson, hitting a building of the Center for Reintegration of Homeless and Released Persons. The shrapnel killed a woman who was passing by the building of the center and a dog.
