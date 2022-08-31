Russia refuses to demilitarize area around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
August 29, 2022 3:35 pm
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that demilitarization of the occupied plant is "not being discussed now." Russian troops have occupied the plant since early March. Ukraine has been accusing Russian forces of placing artillery near the plant to attack Ukrainian positions, endangering the nuclear facility. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission is on its way to the plant to ensure its safety.
