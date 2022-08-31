Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, August 31, 2022

externalRussia refuses to demilitarize area around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 29, 2022 3:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that demilitarization of the occupied plant is "not being discussed now." Russian troops have occupied the plant since early March. Ukraine has been accusing Russian forces of placing artillery near the plant to attack Ukrainian positions, endangering the nuclear facility. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission is on its way to the plant to ensure its safety. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
This week marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok