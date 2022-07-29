Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia launches nearly 20 missiles at Ukrainian targets.

July 28, 2022 11:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia attacked Ukraine with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea and Iskander ballistic missiles from Belarus on July 28, Yury Ihnat, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force Command, said. Russian Tu-22M bombers also fired Kh-22 missiles. The missiles hit various targets in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts.  

